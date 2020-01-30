Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Career News
  5. NEET PG 2020 merit list released, score cards to be out on THIS date. Get direct link here

NEET PG 2020 merit list released, score cards to be out on THIS date. Get direct link here

NEET PG 2020 Result: The National Board of Examinations has declared the NEET PG 2020 result for the January session. Candidates who had appeared for NEET PG exams should note that they can check the result on official website.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 18:47 IST
NEET PG 2020 Result released

NEET PG 2020 Result released

NEET PG 2020 Result: The National Board of Examinations has declared the NEET PG 2020 result for the January session. However, the board will release the individual scorecard of candidates by February 3. Candidates who had appeared for NEET PG exams can now check the result on the official website -- nbe.edu.in. Students can download their NEET PG Result 2020 online. A direct link to download the NEET PG Result 2020 is provided below. 

The NEET PG examination was conducted on January 5 in a single session. It was held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) The eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 10(D) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.  

How to check NEET PG Result 2020

1. Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Result'
3. Enter your login credentials 
4. Your NEET PG Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference 

Direct link to check the NEET PG 2020 Merit List

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News