NEET PG 2020 merit list released, score cards to be out on THIS date. Get direct link here

NEET PG 2020 Result released

NEET PG 2020 Result: The National Board of Examinations has declared the NEET PG 2020 result for the January session. However, the board will release the individual scorecard of candidates by February 3. Candidates who had appeared for NEET PG exams can now check the result on the official website -- nbe.edu.in. Students can download their NEET PG Result 2020 online. A direct link to download the NEET PG Result 2020 is provided below.

The NEET PG examination was conducted on January 5 in a single session. It was held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) The eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 10(D) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

How to check NEET PG Result 2020

1. Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Result'

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your NEET PG Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to check the NEET PG 2020 Merit List