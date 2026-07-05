'Netanyahu knows who the boss is': Trump ahead of possible White House meeting with Israeli PM

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House, which could take place as early as next week after Trump's return from the NATO summit, according to Axios.

'Netanyahu knows who the boss is': Trump

Speaking in a brief phone interview with Axios, Trump said he shares a strong equation with Netanyahu and remarked, "We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," referring to himself.

An Israeli official told Axios that next week could be too soon for the visit because of Trump's trip to Turkey for the NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8, adding, "It might take place the week after."

If the meeting takes place, the proposed meeting would be the first between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, where Netanyahu had presented a plan for a joint war against Iran.

A White House meeting would carry political significance for Netanyahu as he prepares for Israel's October elections, where opinion polls currently place him behind his rivals.

Netanyahu-Trump phone call

According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu called Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence.

"During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States," Netanyahu's office said.

The report said people within Trump's inner circle have become increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu in the months following their February meeting. "Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything," a US official told Axios.

Trump criticises Netanyahu

Last month, Trump reportedly criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month over Israel's escalation in Lebanon, reportedly describing the Israeli Prime Minister as "crazy" and accusing him of being ungrateful.

The differences between the two leaders have widened in recent months, with disagreements over regional security, Iran, and domestic political priorities.

Despite Netanyahu's reservations, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and initiating fresh nuclear talks. He also urged Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon and support a framework agreement providing for an initial withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

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