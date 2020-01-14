CSIR NET Result 2019 to be declared today. Direct link to download

Image Source : INDIA TV CSIR NET Result 2019 Live Updates

CSIR NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the CSIR NET 2019 Results today. Students who had appeared for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR NET 2019) Exam should keep a watch on the official website for checking and downloading their CSIR NET Result 2019. According to various media reports, the CSIR NET Results will be published by the apex testing agency online on the official exam website or the portal. Students should also read the below information on how to check and download your CSIR UGC NET Result 2019. A direct link to download CSIR NET Result 2019 will be activated once the results are declared.

CSIR NET Result 2019: Merit lists

Shortlisted candidates post CSIR Net Results 2019 will be eligible for Fellowship and Lecturership at various institutes. Students should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release two separate merit lists - one, consisting of the names of candidates who have qualified for the award of the Junior Research Fellow (JRF-NET) and second, for candidates qualifying for Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professorship.

How to check CSIR NET Result 2019

1. Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CSIR NET 2019 Result'

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your date of birth or the password

5. Enter the required details and click 'submit'

6. Your CSIR NET Result 2019 will be displayed on the page

7. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check CSIR NET Result 2019

Students can check and download their CSIR NET Result 2019 by clicking on a direct link, which will be activated as soon as the CSIR NET Result 2019 is declared.

Direct Link To Check CSIR NET Result 2019