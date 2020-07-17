COHSEM HSE Result 2020: Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI COHSEM 12th Result 2020: Manipur Board HSE Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Manipur Board (COHSEM) HSE Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has announced the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or Class 12 Results for Science, Commerce, Arts stream today (July 17). Students who appeared for the COHSEM HSE Exam 2020 can check their results through the official websites-- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in.

Manipur COHSEM HSE Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official websites- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in

2. Click on the notification for the results

3. Enter all the required credentials

4. Your Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Manipur COHSEM HSE Result 2020: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Manipur COHSEM HSE Result 2020

A total of 29,144 students appeared in the Manipur Board HSE exam this year that was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

