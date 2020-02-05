CMAT Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download CMAT 2020 Merit List

Image Source : PTI CMAT Result 2020 declared

CMAT Result 2020: The National Testing Agency has released the CMAT 2020 Result. Students who had appeared for the CMAT 2020 examination should note that the result has been released on the official website and the same should be checked for details. Earlier, NTA was to release the CMAT 2020 results on February 7, however, the same has now been released.

For the convenience of candidates, we have provided the steps to check CMAT Result 2020. A direct link to download the CMAT Result 2020 has also been provided.

How to check CMAT Result 2020

1. Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CMAT 2020 Merit List'

3. The CMAT 2020 Merit List will open as PDF file

4. Enter your roll number and check your result

5. Your CMAT Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download CMAT Result 2020

