CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls perform better than boys by 3.17 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the CBSE Class 10 results. This year, the girls have outshined boys in overall pass percentage by 3.17 per cent. The overall pass percent of girls is 93.31 per cent while the pass percent of boys is 90.14 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall pass percent of transgender students is 78.95 per cent.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and announced that the results have been declared. He tweeted: "Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority."

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

Last year, the overall pass percentage of girls was 92.45 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys was 90.14 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percent of transgender was 94.74 per cent.

This year, the Central Board will not release the merit list for CBSE Class 10 Result.

Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

