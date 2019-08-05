CA Results 2019: The date is out! ICAI to announce CA Final, CA Foundation Results next week on icai.org

ICAI to announce CA Final, CA Foundation Results next week on icai.org

CA Results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI will announce CA Results 2019 for CA Final, and Foundation examinations next week on icai.org. Other official websites where students will be able to check their CA Results are: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

CA Results 2019 Date: Check CA Final, CA Foundation Results on this date

The wait is over. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI has declared the date for CA Results 2019. You can check your CA Final, CA Foundation Results 2019 on August 14. The All India merit (upto the 50th rank) can also be accessed by the candidates on August 14.

CA Results 2019 Time: Check CA Final, CA Foundation Results at this time

This time around the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI has decided to announce the CA Results 2019 later in the day. Candidates can access their CA Final, CA Foundation Results 2019 at 6 PM on August 14.

CA Results 2019: Websites where you can check your CA Final, CA Foundation Results

icai.org

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.orgicai.nic.in.

How to check CA Final, CA Foundation Results online:

Step 1: Visit official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads 'CA Final, CA Foundation Results'

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Your CA Final, CA Foundation Results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download for future reference

CA Results 2019: How to get CA Final, CA Foundation Results via SMS

Candidates who want to get their Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination CA Results 2019 via SMS, here is what you need to do:

For CA Final Examination Results (Old Course), type: CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128 and send the message to: 58888

For CA Final Examination Results (New Course), type: CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 58888

For Foundation Examination Results, type: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 58888

How to get CA Final, CA Foundation Results on mail:

Candidates who want to get Final Examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation Examination results via mail, can register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org from August 10, 2019. Those registering their requests will be provided their CA Results 2019 through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered by you.

About CA Exams, CA Results 2019:

This year, CA Foundation, IPCC and Final examinations were postponed to the month of June from May due to the Lok Sabha elections. CA Results, usually announced in July, too were deferred till August for the same reason. ICAI has already announced the CA CPT June 2019 Results.