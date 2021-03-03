BSEB Exam Result 2021: Bihar Board declares industrial training higher secondary exam result. Details

BSEB Exam Result 2021: The result for industrial training higher secondary exam has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB higher secondary exam result 2020 ( Industrial training): How to check
Step 1: Visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
