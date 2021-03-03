Image Source : ANI BSEB Exam Result 2021: Bihar Board declares industrial training higher secondary exam result. Details

BSEB Exam Result 2021: The result for industrial training higher secondary exam has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB higher secondary exam result 2020 ( Industrial training): How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

