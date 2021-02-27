RBI JE Admit Card 2021 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI RBI JE Admit Card 2021 released

RBI JE admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the RBI JE recruitment exam 2021 on its official website today (February 27). Candidates who have registered for the RBI Junior Engineer examination can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The bank will conduct the RBI JE 2021 recruitment examination on March 8.

RBI JE Admit Card 2021: Direct link

RBI JE Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- opportunities.rbi.org.in

2. Click on "Current Vacancies" tab and click on the link that reads, "Call letters"

3. Click on the link, "Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - Call Letter and Information Handout"

4. Click on the link that reads, "Call letters"

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. Your RBI JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

