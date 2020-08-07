Image Source : FILE Bihar Board Results 2020: BSEB promote all Class 10, 12 students failing in upto 2 subjects with grace marks

Bihar Board Results 2020: Bihar Board of School Education, BSEB has promoted all Class 10 and 12 students by awarding them with grace marks who failing in one or two subjects. BSEB Class 10, 12 results were released on March 24 and May 26, 2020, respectively. Now, BSEB has passed 214287 more candidates out of the total 340633 without holding Compartmental exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. A new list has been uploaded on the board website, biharboardonline.bhar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board was the first one to publish the results this year. Intermediate results were released on March 26 itself while the BSEB matric Results were released on May 26, 2020.

BSEB promotes 2.14 lakh Compartmental Students, cancels Exams https://t.co/FLCxzOsJps — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 7, 2020

Board Secretary Anand Kishore said, “waiting for the situation to get normal and then hold Compartmentalise examination would have delayed the results to November-December, which would have not benefited any student in the present academic session. It is a decision taken entirely in students’ interests. Some other boards also did the same to avoid the risk of taking the examination in the midst of a pandemic.”

After awarding of grace marks to students, 72610 more candidates that is 54.81% have passed in intermediate examinations, while 141677 more candidates that is 68.07% have passed in matriculation exams of Bihar. BSEB decided to grant some extra marks as a one-time exception in view of the adverse situation created due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

BSEB had announced the matriculation results on May 26 .In Class 10th exam, a total of 208147 candidates including 108459 in one subject and 99688 in two subjects - had failed. After allotting the grace marks, 141677 more candidates (68.07%) have passed in matriculation.

Here’s how to check the results online:

Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in

A link will be displayed on the screen that reads

Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)

Your new scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

