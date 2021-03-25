Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Here's how, where to check result on mobile phone through SMS and app

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will be released the Bihar Board Result 2021 for classes 10, 12 on the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the examinations can visit the official website for their individual results. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The link will get activated only after the announcement of the result.

Here are the steps to check the Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'class 12 results' or 'class 10 results'

Step 3: Enter credentials like roll number, registration number, or other details to log in.

Step 4: Download and save for future reference.

How to check result via SMS:

Students can also send an SMS in the format — BSEB ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 - Direct link (To be activated)

