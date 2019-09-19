AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 Declared, check details at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 Declared

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam has declared the AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 on its official website gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the AP Gram Sachivalayam exam can easily check their results on the official website-gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam also released the list of toppers along with AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 on its official website gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam had started the recruitment drive to fill the 1,60,801 various posts in the state. A number of candidates were applied for the AP Grama Sachivalayam notification for posts of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc. at various locations of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 12,54,071 candidates had applied for the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019.

Here's how to check AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link AP Grama Sachivalayam Results given on the Home Page.

Step 3: A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the result

Step 4: Download the PDF of the result

Step 5: Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019- DIRECT LINK

Click here to check results

Document Verification- AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019

Now, all the qualified candidates are required to upload their documents and certification online on the official website-gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in of the Sachivalayam. The online window to submit the certification will open on September 21. The call letter for document verification will be released on the official website on September 21. The document verification will be conducted from September 23 to 25. Post that, appointment letters of selected candidates will be released. There will be a two-day training programme for appointed candidates (from October 1-2).

The tentative date of joining for appointed candidates is October 2, 2019.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment: Post result schedule

Uploading of documents & certificates - From September 21 Call letter distribution - From September 21 to 22 Document verification - From September 23 to 25 Issue of appointment orders - September 27 Training program - October 1 to 2 Joining date - October 2

official website for more details on the same. The candidates are advised to visit thefor more details on the same.

