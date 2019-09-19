AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 Declared, check details at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019: AP Grama Sachivalayam has declared the AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 on its official website gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the AP Gram Sachivalayam exam can easily check their results on the official website-gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
The AP Grama Sachivalayam also released the list of toppers along with AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 on its official website gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
The AP Grama Sachivalayam had started the recruitment drive to fill the 1,60,801 various posts in the state. A number of candidates were applied for the AP Grama Sachivalayam notification for posts of Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, Gopalamitra Live Stoke Assistant, Live Stoke Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc. at various locations of Andhra Pradesh.
A total of 12,54,071 candidates had applied for the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019.
Here's how to check AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link AP Grama Sachivalayam Results given on the Home Page.
Step 3: A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the result
Step 4: Download the PDF of the result
Step 5: Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.
AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019- DIRECT LINK
Document Verification- AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019
AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment: Post result schedule
- Uploading of documents & certificates - From September 21
- Call letter distribution - From September 21 to 22
- Document verification - From September 23 to 25
- Issue of appointment orders - September 27
- Training program - October 1 to 2
- Joining date - October 2
