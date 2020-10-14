AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 to be released today. Check when, where and how to check result

Image Source : PTI AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2020 rank card is expected to be released today on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Candidates who had applied for the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website as soon as the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will release the rank card. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below.

AP EAMCET engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 while Medical entrance exam was conducted from September 21 to 23. The EAMCET exam for Agriculture held from September 23 to 25.

AP EAMCET 2020: Steps to download the rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Step 2: Click on the link “Rank Card”.

Step 3: Enter your AP EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth for login.

Step 4: Click on “View Rank Card”.

Step 5: AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the AP EAMCET rank card and take a print out for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2020 result was announced on October 10. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020 exam. In the engineering paper, 84.78% candidates qualified this year while 91.77% candidates qualified in the agriculture paper. The AP EAMCET 2020 qualifying percentage has risen this year.

