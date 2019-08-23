Image Source : AP D.El.Ed 2019

AP D.El.Ed 2019: Result for 1st-year examination declared. Get direct link to check result at bseap.org

Directorate of Government Examination, Andhra Pradesh released the AP D.El.Ed 1st year results on Friday at the official website -- bseap.org . To check the results, candidates will have to visit the official website or they can also check their AP D.El.Ed Result 2019 for 1st year by clicking on the direct link given below. The AP D.El.Ed examination was conducted from June 3 to June 10.

Direct link to Ap D.El.Ed Result 2019

According to the notification released by the board, a total of 41043 candidates appeared for the examination from which 36128 candidates qualified the examination. 88.02 % of pass percentage has been recorded for the 1st year AP D.El.Ed.

How to check AP D.El.Ed 1st years examination result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP DGE -- bseap.org.

Step 2: Click on the D.El.Ed link.

Step 3: Click on the 1st year examination result link.

Step 4: Enter the roll number in the result link.

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.

Candidates wish to apply for re-totalling of the marks can apply for it and submit the application form indicating the subjects for re-totalling along with the fee challan directly to the office before September 9. Candidates are also required to enclose the Dummy Marks Memo and a self-addressed envelope with required postal stamps along with the application. The fee for applying for re-totalling is Rs 500 per subject.