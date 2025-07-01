What is Viksit Delhi Internship Programme? All you need to know Each selected intern will receive a stipend of ₹20,000 per month for a three-month internship, providing both financial support and valuable learning experiences. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official website - viksitdelhiyuva.org.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme to empower young minds in the government process. The initiative aims to provide participants with real-time experience in policymaking, fieldwork, and project implementation. Candidates who are interested in participating in the internship programme can do so by visiting the official website - viksitdelhiyuva.org.

Stipend and Duration of the internship programme

As outlined in the notice, each selected individual will get a stipend of ₹20,000 per month for a three-month internship, providing both financial support and valuable learning experiences. Interested and eligible individuals are advised to apply online.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will begin with candidates submitting an online application that includes four short-answer questions designed to assess their understanding and intent. From these applicants, the government will shortlist 300 applicants for a one-day boot camp, where there will be interactive sessions, workshops, and a concluding round of essays. From the participants, 150 interns will be selected for the programme.

Internship will be structured in three phases

The internship will be done in three distinct phases. In the first phase, interns will receive training on the structure of the Delhi government, the process of policymaking, and key social issues. In the second phase, they will engage in fieldwork across all 70 Assembly constituencies, where they will interact with citizens to identify grassroots problems and propose solutions. The final phase involves drafting policy papers on ten major issues, with the top proposals being presented directly to the Chief Minister.