TS ICET Answer Key 2023 Released at icet.tsche.ac.in; Download link

TS ICET Key 2023: Kakatiya University, Warangal has released the answer key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 on June 5. Aspirants who have appeared for the entrance exam can download the TSICET answer key 2023 online through the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number and ICET hall ticket number. Along with the TS ICET Key 2023, the university has also released the Key objections format, response sheet and question papers.

The TS ICET 2023 examination was held on May 26 and May 27 in two shifts. The morning shift was organised from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon shift was held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The preliminary key for the same has been released today, May June 5 and the final key and TS ICET 2023 result will be announced on June 20, 2023.

"The objections if any, on the TS ICET preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 PM on June 8, 2023 (Thursday) to email id- convener.icet@tsche.ac.in," reads an official statement. Candidates will have to upload the grievances in the specified format along with the proper justification including reference book, page number and also edition (Telugu/English). The objections submitted in the prescribed format only will be considered by the examination authorities.

How to download TS ICET answer key 2023?

Aspirants can download the TS ICET answer key 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the “TS ICET answer key 2023” link. Next, enter the registration number and ICET hall ticket number. TS ICET answer key 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and match your responses. Proceed to raise objection(s) if any.

TS ICET 2023 Passing Marks

As per the official notification, candidates from unreserved (UR) categories will have to secure a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate, while 45 percent in the case of reserved categories, to become eligible to take admission through TSICET.