Manabadi TS TET Result 2024-25 to be out today, check when and where to download

Manabadi TS TET Result 2024 today, February 5

Manabadi TS TET Result 2024-25: The Department of School Education, the Government of Telangana is all set to release the results of the TSTET 2024 II examination. All those who appeared in the TS TET 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, once released.

TS TET 2025 exam was conducted from January 2 to 20, 2025 at various exam centres. The exam had two papers- paper 1 for those candidates aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8. The Manabadi TS TET results 2025 are expected to be released today, February 5, 2025. Candidates who took to the exam can download their scorecards using their hall ticket number, exam paper name, and other details on the login page. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website or through indiatvnews.com.

How to download Manabadi TS TET results 2025?

Visit the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Manabadi TS TET results 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your required credentials.

Manabadi TS TET results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Manabadi TS TET results 2025 for future reference.

Manabadi TS TET results 2025: Qualifying Percentage

Candidates belonging to the general category should have secured 60 per cent in the exam whereas the reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC/Ex-serviceman/PwD) are required to secure 55 per cent marks in the exam. Earlier, the TS TET certificate was valid for seven years, but it is now valid for a lifetime.

Manabadi TS TET results 2025: Details on Scorecard

Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards.