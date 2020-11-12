TS EAMCET 2020 2nd seat allotment released. Get details here

Image Source : PTI TS EAMCET 2020 2nd seat allotment released

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday released the TS EAMCET 2nd seat allotment on its official website -- tseamcet.nic.in. It is the final phase of TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment results. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their names on the list. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link given below.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket handy as they will have to login in order to check the result. They have to enter login id, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth as login credentials.

Students who have allotted a seat through TS EAMCET 2nd counselling are required to pay the fee and report online on or before November 17. TS EAMCET 1st seat allotment was announced on October 24. While, the TS EAMCET results were declared on October 6.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana.

