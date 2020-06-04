TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020: TN Class 10th hall ticket 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 released

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020: The TN SSLC Exam 2020 Hall Tickets have been released by the Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE). Students who are preparing for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams should note that the hall tickets have been released on the official website. The SSLC Exam for 10th Class students is scheduled to be held from 15th to 25th June 2020. For the convenience of students, the steps to download TN SSLC Hall Tickets 2020 have been provided below. Alternatively, a direct link to check and download the TN SSLC Exam 2020 Hall Tickets has also been shared with the students.

Nearly 9 lakh students are preparing to appear for the SSLC Exam 2020 this year. The Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020, had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and now, the state government has agreed to hold the TN SSLC Exam 2020 in June.

How to download TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020

1. Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Hall Tickets'

3. A new page will open on your screen

4. Enter the application number and other required details

5. Verify the details and click submit

6. Your TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link to Download TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020

Other than the official website, students can download their TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020 by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct Link To Download TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020

