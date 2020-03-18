Image Source : SCREENGRAB SSC JE Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

SSC JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Junior Engineering (JE) recruitment exam 2020 for the north-western region. SSC will be conducting the junior engineer recruitment examination from March 30 to April 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC JE Exam 2020 from the north-western region can download their admit card through SSC’s regional website at sscnwr.org.

The commission is expected to release the admit card of other regions now. So, candidates are advised to visit the commission's official website for more updates.

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2020

1. Visit the official website-- sscnwr.org

2. On the home page, click on “Status / Download Admit Card For Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination” link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your SSC JE Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for future reference

SSC JE Admit Card 2020: Exam pattern

The SSC JE exam will be of two hours in which candidates will have to answer 200 questions. The general intelligence and reasoning will have 50 questions and general awareness will have 50 questions. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions from the specific subject.