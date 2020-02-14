RBI Assistant 2020 prelims exam begins from today. Check important points

Image Source : PTI RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exams begin from today

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam beginning today. Candidates should note that the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exams would be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. Lakhs of candidates will appear for the exam to fetch RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019-2020. Here are some important points you should note if you are appearing for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 examination.

The RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam will be held online. Multiple choice questions from English Language, Reasoning and Numerical Ability will be asked. Questions from logical and verbal reasoning along with Mathematics up to Class 10 and general English would be asked from the candidates.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020: Important points

- RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 examination will be conducted online

- The question paper would comprise of questions in Hindi and English

- 35 questions from reasoning and numerical ability will be asked

- 30 questions from English language will be asked

- Each question will be of 1 mark

- There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020

Candidates appearing for RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exams should note that it is mandatory to carry their RBI Assistant Admit Cards to the exam centre. Students found without their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 will carry important details like the name of candidate, the roll number, exam centre name and more.