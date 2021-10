Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI PhD not mandatory for hiring assistant professors till July 2023, says UGC

Having a postdoctoral degree or a PhD is no longer the minimum eligibility to hire at the post of assistant professors across Indian higher education institutes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Tuesday.

“UGC in view of COVID-19 pandemic has decided to extend the date of applicability of PhD as a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of assistant professors from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2023." the official notice reads.

