NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020: Get direct link to download prelims call letter

NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 on the official website -- nabard.org. Candidates who had applied for the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2020 for Assistant Officer post can visit the website to download the Prelims call letter. They can also click on the direct link given below.

The candidates must know that the download link will only be activated from February 14 to 25. They can download the NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card between these days. It is advisable for the candidates to download the call letter earliest.

Here's how to download the NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020:

1. Visit the official site -- nabard.org.

2. Click on NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020

3. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB, Captcha code and click on the submit button.

4. NABARD Grade A Officer Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

5. Candidates can download NABARD Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.