IPU CET 2019 Counselling postponed; check new dates here

Image Source : PTI IPU CET 2019 Counselling postponed

The IPU CET 2019 Counselling has been postponed by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. According to an update, the IPU CET 2019 Counselling was supposed to begin from today, but the same has now been delayed.

Students should note that the IPU CET 2019 Counselling will now begin from July 1, 2019. The university will also be releasing a detailed schedule for the IPU CET 2019 Counselling soon.

How to register for IPU CET 2019 Counselling

1. Visit the official website ipu.ac.in

2. Click on the link 'IPU CET 2019 Counselling'

3. Enter the details required for registration

4. Enter your preferred program and institute

IPU CET 2019 Counselling: Seat allotment

The process for seat allotment for the IPU CET 2019 counselling will begin after the process of choice filling is concluded. Candidates are advised to freeze their seats. Candidates will be given the option for withdrawing their seat and be refunded fees amount in case of withdrawal after each round.

IPU CET 2019: Exam dates

New exam dates for IPU CET 2019

What is IPU CET 2019

The IPU CET 2019 examination was conducted for admission to the various undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes offered by the university. The exam was conducted in the online mode.