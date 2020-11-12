Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI says CA November Exams 2020 to be held as per schedule, beware of rumours

ICAI CA November Exams 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has informed that the Chartered Accountancy exams, which are to be conducted in November, will be held as per schedule. ICAI has also advised the candidates to concentrate on exam studies and not be misled by any false news.

“Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st Nov 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at http://icai.org.” ICAI tweeted on Thursday.

ICAI CA November Exams 2020: Schedule

The ICAI CA exam 2020 will be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

CA Final Exam Under the old scheme and the new scheme will be held on Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020, and Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4, and 6, 2020.

ICAI CA November Exams 2020: Admit Card

The ICAI CA admit cards have been released on its official website. Candidates can download their ICAI CA November exams admit cards for the official website-- icai.org.

ICAI CA November Exam Admit Card -- Direct Link to download

