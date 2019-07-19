EPFO Recruitment 2019: Assistant admit card released. Direct link to check at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 | The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released the admit cards for EPFO Assistants examination 2019. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download their admit cards, from the official website i.e., epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 | Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website- epfindia.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019”.

Enter all the required details such as registration number and date of birth

Click on submit.

The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details and download the admit cards for future reference.

EPFO Assistant admit card 2019- Direct link

EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 | Important information for candidates

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination and Mains examination.

The Preliminary examination will consist of English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Aptitude.

About EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019

According to the official website, the admit cards were supposed to be available from July 20 but were released a day early on the official website. The preliminary examination will be conducted on July 30 and 31, 2019.

The total number of vacant posts is 280.

Also Read | SSC Recruitment​ 2019: CAPFs & ASI in CISF PET/PST admit card released, details inside

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Details here