Priest's wife stabbed to death inside temple in east Delhi, accused held The incident occurred around noon inside a temple located within the DDA Flats complex, when the victim was offering prayers. The victim had sustained multiple stab injuries to the head and upper body.

New Delhi:

A 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a temple in east Delhi's Mansarovar Park area on Sunday, sparking panic in the locality. The incident took place around noon inside a temple located in the DDA Flats complex, where the woman was offering prayers at the time of the attack. Police have detained the main accused along with the weapon of offence for further investigation.

Woman was stabbed multiple times

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 12 pm reporting the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said in a statement, "The caller told the team that two boys stabbed a woman priest (panditayeen) on the head."

The DCP further said that the victim, identified as Kusum Sharma, a resident of Mansarovar Park, sustained multiple stab injuries to the head and upper body. She was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests that an unidentified man, accompanied by a person believed to be his associate, repeatedly attacked Sharma with a knife, causing fatal injuries. "Prima facie, it appears old enmity, but further investigation into the matter is underway. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case," said the DCP.

What happened inside the temple?

The incident occurred around 11:30 am when Kusum, the wife of temple priest Mahesh Sharma, was sitting inside the temple along with three to four others. According to police, a young man armed with a large knife entered the premises and asked about the priest. When those present told him that the priest had gone elsewhere to perform prayers and pointed out his wife, the attacker suddenly launched a brutal assault on Kusum, stabbing her repeatedly. She collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.

When another woman, identified as Bina Garg, tried to intervene and stop the attacker, she was also stabbed. She sustained injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.

A case has been registered against an unknown assailant, and an investigation is underway.

Mahesh Sharma, the priest of the Jwala Ji temple, said the temple is built on a 400-square-yard plot that also includes roadside shops rented out to tenants. He claimed there has been an ongoing dispute over the land, with some individuals asserting ownership, while he maintains that it belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The matter is currently pending in court.

The priest's son told police that the family had recently received death threats. Four police teams have been formed to crack the case, and one suspect has been detained for questioning as investigations continue.

