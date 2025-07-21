UPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, suicide note found Tarun was a native of Jammu and was living in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar in a rented accommodation. The house has seven single-room units, all occupied by UPSC aspirants.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide in his rented accommodation in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, said police. The victim, identified as Tarun Thakur, hailed from Jammu and had been preparing for the civil services examination.

Suicide note was found at the scene

According to police, Tarun's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. A suicide note was recovered from the room in which he reportedly mentioned that he alone was responsible for his death.

He had been living on the second floor for the last one year. The floor has seven single-occupancy rooms, all occupied by individuals preparing for the UPSC examination.

The police said that a PCR call reporting a suicide was received at Rajinder Nagar police station at around 6.32 pm on Saturday. "A team was rushed to the spot immediately. Upon arrival, the police team found Tarun Thakur's body hanging from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet."

How did the incident come to light?

The incident came to light when Tarun's father was trying to reach him since morning and received no response. He then contacted landlord and requested him to investigate. The owner went to the second floor of the house, which was rented to the deceased, and found the room locked from the inside. He then went to an adjoining room, which had a shared balcony, from where he saw the deceased hanging inside the room. He then informed the police.

Tarun's mobile phone was found at the spot, and his brother, who resides in Gurugram, has been informed. The crime team was also called for inspection, and legal proceedings are underway, police said. Further investigation is in progress, and the exact cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: ‘Special 26’ style heist in Delhi: Fake CBI team robs home, arrested after swift police action | Video

Also Read: Murder behind electrocution: Delhi man’s wife, cousin brother held in shocking crime | Video