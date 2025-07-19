Murder behind electrocution: Delhi man’s wife, cousin brother held in shocking crime Delhi crime: Despite the family's initial reluctance and their request to forgo a post-mortem, police proceeded with the autopsy owing to Karan’s relatively young age and the suspicious nature of his death. The examination was carried out at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to rule out any foul play.

New Delhi:

A 36-year-old man, Karan Dev, was declared dead on July 13 after being brought unresponsive to Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, with electrocution cited as the cause of death. Initially believed to be an accident, the case took a sinister turn days later.

Wife and cousin apprehended for murder

Delhi Police have arrested Karan’s wife and his cousin (the son of his uncle) on murder charges, suspecting the two of having drugged and electrocuted him. According to police, sleeping pills were allegedly administered before the fatal act.

After the incident, the wife allegedly rushed to Karan’s in-laws to inform them of his death, leading to an emergency hospital visit. However, by then, he had already succumbed.

Family initially sought to avoid post-mortem

Although the family did not initially suspect foul play and even requested to waive the post-mortem, the police went ahead due to Karan’s young age and unusual circumstances. The autopsy was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Chat evidence sparks murder probe

On July 16, Karan’s younger brother, Kunal Dev, filed a complaint after discovering incriminating chats between Karan’s wife and her partner, allegedly detailing a plan to murder him. This evidence led to the registration of a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused are currently in custody, and further investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited in this regard.