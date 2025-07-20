‘Special 26’ style heist in Delhi: Fake CBI team robs home, arrested after swift police action | Video Delhi heist: Growing suspicious of their behavior, Israt wasted no time in alerting the police soon after the fake CBI officers left. Taking the matter seriously, the police swiftly formed a special investigation team. In their probe, officers reviewed footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras.

New Delhi:

In a scene straight out of the Bollywood thriller 'Special 26', three con artists dressed in white shirts, black trousers, and face masks posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers to carry out a daring robbery at a residence in Delhi’s Wazirabad. Their target: gold, silver jewellery, and lakhs in cash. But unlike the film, their “script” fell apart quickly, thanks to the Delhi Police’s swift and methodical action.

The Heist: Deception at the doorstep

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on the evening of July 10 when the fake officers arrived at the residence of one Israt Jameel in Wazirabad. Claiming to be CBI officials conducting a raid, they informed the family that they had an FIR and search warrant, though they never presented any documents.

While one of the imposters kept the family confined to a corner, the other two ransacked the house. They broke open a cupboard and stole around Rs 3 lakh in cash and valuable gold and silver ornaments. When Israt asked for a receipt, one of the accused scribbled a fake signature using her daughter's notebook and quickly fled the scene.

Initial clues and investigation

Suspicious of their behaviour, Israt called the police shortly after the robbers left. Recognising the seriousness of the case, a special police team was formed. Investigators scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras in the area and spotted two suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The bike was found to be registered in the name of a woman named Shaeena. Further investigation revealed that the rider on the day of the incident was Keshav Prasad. Both suspects had gone missing from their homes by the time police tracked them.

High-speed hunt across states

Using technical surveillance, police traced the suspects to Haridwar. However, by the time officers arrived, the duo had already moved on. Eventually, the police tracked and arrested Shaeena and Keshav in Mussoorie. Based on their statements, the third accomplice, Vivek Singh, was apprehended in Haridwar.

Inside the plot: Betrayal and greed

During interrogation, Shaeena confessed to being a distant relative of Israt Jameel. She knew the family kept cash and valuables at home. Driven by greed, she roped in her friend Keshav, who further involved his neighbour, Vivek. The trio devised a plan to impersonate CBI officers and rob the house, executing it with chilling precision.

Recovery and legal action

The police recovered Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, stolen jewellery, and the items used in the fake raid, including clothing and fake identification. All three accused are now in custody and will be produced in court soon.

A movie-style plot foiled by real-life cops

While the act mirrored a cinematic heist, the Delhi Police's quick investigation and cross-state coordination ensured the story had a different ending- justice delivered, and the imposters behind bars.