Three dead after building collapse in Delhi's Paharganj, rescue ops underway Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives and ordered a probe into the incident, assuring that strict action will be ensured against the culprits.

New Delhi:

A building under construction collapsed on Saturday in the Paharganj area of Delhi, resulting in the deaths of three people. Rescue teams are actively carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Krishna Hotel on Ara Kansa Road, where the side wall of an under-construction basement gave way.

Four fire tenders were dispatched to the location immediately.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives and ordered a probe into the incident, assuring that strict action will be ensured against the culprits.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," she posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast thunderstorms and rain for Delhi on Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 42 degrees Celsius.

On Friday evening, another building collapsed on Arakashan Road in Delhi. The fire department received a call about the incident at 6.05 pm.

Delhi-NCR was struck by sudden inclement weather on Saturday with gusty winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall lashing the region in the evening.

Although the showers brought respite from days of scorching heat, incidents of tres uprooting and damage to property were reported in various places including Noida.