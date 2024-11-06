Thick layer of smog engulfs Delhi on Wednesday morning, visibility drops to 200m | Details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purposes

A thick layer of smog engulfed the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continued to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The visibility also dropped to 200 m throughout the night. However, it improved to 800 m in the early morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 358 as of 8 am on Wednesday morning.

Alipur recorded an AQI of 372, Bawana at 412, Dwarka Sector 8 at 355, Mundka at 419, Najafgarh at 354, New Moti Bagh at 381, Rohini at 401, Punjabi Bagh at 388 and RK Puram at 373, as per CPCB.

All these areas reported very poor air quality levels, posing significant health risks. Thick toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as the pollution level in the river remains high. An AQI is considered "poor" between '200 and 300', "very poor" at '301 and 400', "severe" at '401-450," and 450 and above is "severe plus."

SC rap

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government as to how the ban on bursting firecrackers in the national capital to curb air pollution was flouted during Diwali celebrations.

It further directed the Delhi government and the Police Commissioner of Delhi to file affidavits highlighting what steps they propose to take so that this thing does not happen next year. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave also told the bench that there was absolute non-compliance with firecracker restrictions during Diwali this year and added that there is a report suggesting a huge increase in air pollution on the day of Diwali, with the pollution percentage rising from 10 per cent to 27 per cent.