Shocking video shows minor girl thrown from roof during argument with builder in Delhi

Delhi authorities are conducting an intensive search for a builder who was caught on video throwing a minor girl from a roof during a heated argument. The incident, which occurred on July 25 in the Kirari area, has gained widespread attention after the video went viral.

About the incident

The video depicts a heated confrontation between the builder and the minor girl over a property dispute. During the argument, the builder is seen slapping the girl, resulting in her fall from a height of nearly six feet. The disturbing footage has sparked public outrage and prompted immediate action from law enforcement.

'Case registered against the builder'

Significantly, the police have informed that a case has been registered against the builder in connection to the incident at the Aman Vihar police station. They informed that several teams have been formed to locate and apprehend the accused.

