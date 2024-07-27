'Punjabi Akon': African man sings in Punjabi, shows admiration for Sidhu Moosewala

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM African man sings in Punjabi, shows admiration for Sidhu Moosewala

Music knows no boundaries. Recently, a viral moment unfolded online when an African man approached a car driven by someone from Punjab, spoke fluent Punjabi, and declared his admiration for Indian rapper Sidhu Moosewala. This fusion of cultures captivated social media, reinforcing the idea that music truly is a universal language. The video doesn't specify the location of this event, but it appears to be an ordinary urban environment. A car carrying a Punjabi family arrives, and what follows is truly remarkable.

An African man wearing a neon green jacket, who worked as a parking officer, greeted the passengers in fluent Punjabi and asked how they were doing. This surprised the people in the car. The man expressed his deep admiration for Sidhu Moosewala, the renowned Punjabi singer. He also sings a few lines of a Punjabi track.

Watch the viral video:

The African man's enthusiastic admiration for Moosewala's music clearly delighted the car owners, leading to lively and cheerful conversations. The reaction on social media was immediate and intense. Since the release of this video, it has amassed 1.3 million views and several comments from viewers.

One guy commented, “Moose impact globally.” Another person joked, “Punjabi Akon.” Another person added, “That aja aja is on spot.” A fourth user wrote, “That’s how he cracked the job in Canada.” A fifth user joked and wrote, “LPU dropout.”

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, on May 29, 2022. Authorities have identified Lawrence Bishnoi as the primary conspirator, claiming he orchestrated the attack from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

ALSO READ: 'Kya jamana aa gaya hai': Pakistani woman gets trolled as she throws 'divorce' party | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

ALSO READ: 'Traffic Capital of India': Google Maps shows walking 6 km Is faster than driving in Bengaluru