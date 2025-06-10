Scorching Tuesday in Delhi: Today's temp, heat warning and what to expect next It's another scorching day in the capital. Here’s how hot it really is in Delhi today, what the heat alert says, and how the week ahead looks weather-wise.

New Delhi:

Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heatwave conditions for the day. The scorching sun has returned, and temperatures are expected to rise sharply in the national capital.

According to IMD, Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions for the day. An orange alert has also been issued in the capital city for June 10 and 11, and a yellow alert is in place for June 12 and 13.

Delhi's temperature today

At 8 am on Tuesday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 39 per cent (as of 8:30 am), according to the IMD. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 44 degrees Celsius, with dust-laden winds likely to sweep across the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which is slightly below the seasonal average by 0.2 degrees, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 218, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

What to expect next?

The weather office has predicted heatwave conditions at isolated locations in Delhi on Tuesday, with mainly clear skies. Similar conditions may continue on Wednesday. From Thursday, however, a change is expected. The IMD forecasts light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, which will likely make the weather hot and humid. No heatwave-like conditions are predicted in Delhi from Thursday to Sunday, June 15.

According to the Met Department, Delhi may witness rain by the middle of the week. IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of North India, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in Northwest India for the next four days, with isolated areas likely to experience severe heat. A red alert has been issued for Western Rajasthan due to severe heatwave conditions and warm nights. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Eastern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon, which is predicted to be more than normal this year, will begin its onset in north India from June 20 and is expected to bring rains in the Delhi-NCR between June 25-30. The monsoon has currently progressed over southern and western India and also over northeastern states.

