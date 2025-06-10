IMD weather update: No relief in sight from heatwave in north India, south braces for more rains IMD weather forecast today: The north Indian region, including Delhi-NCR, has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few days with maximum temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius in some states.

New Delhi:

With no relief from the heatwave, temperatures in Delhi rose well beyond 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, crossing 43 degrees in most parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded 43.3°C, Palam saw 44.3°C, Lodi Road 43.3°C, Ridge 44.9°C and Ayanagar a scorching 45.3°C.

These extreme readings followed the IMD’s warning of heatwave-like conditions for both Monday and Tuesday. The temperature is expected to reach around 45°C again on Tuesday.

Forecast for Delhi-NCR

The weather office has predicted heatwave conditions at isolated locations in Delhi on Tuesday, with mainly clear skies. Similar conditions may continue on Wednesday.

From Thursday, however, a change is expected. The IMD forecasts light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, which will likely make the weather hot and humid.

No heatwave-like conditions are predicted in Delhi from Thursday through Sunday, 15 June.

When will it rain in Delhi-NCR?

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon, which is predicted to be more than normal this year, will begin its onset in north India from June 20 and is expected to bring rains in the Delhi-NCR between June 25-30.

The monsoon has currently progressed over southern and western India and also over northeastern states.

North India sizzles under heatwave

Monday saw soaring temperatures in Punjab and Haryana. In Haryana’s Sirsa, the mercury climbed to 46.4°C. Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, recorded its highest temperature of the season so far at 43.8°C.

Rohtak reached 45.6°C, while Hisar recorded a maximum of 44°C.

In Rajasthan, the heat remained unrelenting. Sri Ganganagar recorded 47.3°C. The regional weather office warned that these extreme temperatures are likely to continue in the state over the next few days.

Weather forecast for other states

The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated parts of northern India on Tuesday, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Hot and humid weather is likely in Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh and gangetic West Bengal.

In addition to high daytime temperatures, warm night conditions are expected in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several regions across the country are expected to receive heavy rainfall. These include Assam, Meghalaya, coastal and interior Karnataka, interior Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.