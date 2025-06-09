Delhi-NCR weather: IMD forecasts intense heatwave, light rainfall likely on June 13-14 Weather updates: Strong surface winds are likely during the day but are not expected to provide significant relief from the oppressive heat.

New Delhi:

Delhi is in for a sweltering start to the week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts maximum temperatures could soar to 44 to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The city woke up to an early morning temperature of 27.6°C, and with humidity levels hovering around 48 per cent, conditions are expected to remain hot and uncomfortable.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had already touched 42.1 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this June. Strong surface winds are likely during the day but are not expected to provide significant relief from the oppressive heat.

IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of “hot and humid” conditions set to persist for at least the next four days.

Adding to the city’s woes, air quality also took a hit, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 219 on Monday morning, categorized as “poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI levels between 201 and 300 are considered poor, potentially causing respiratory discomfort for sensitive groups.

Rain forecast for Delhi, UP

Relief from the extreme heat may arrive by the middle of the week, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) across parts of North India.

According to the latest IMD weather bulletin, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on June 13 and 14, while Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh could see scattered showers between June 11 and 14. Punjab may also receive rain on June 14.

While the rainfall may be patchy, it is expected to bring temporary respite from the searing temperatures and help slightly improve air quality. However, residents are advised to stay alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds during this period.