  Elderly couple killed after fire breaks out at their house in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area

Elderly couple killed after fire breaks out at their house in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area

Delhi fire: The matter was immediately informed to the police and the couple was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 16:58 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 17:11 IST
Delhi, fire
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi fire: An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area on Wednesday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said. The deceased were identified as Govind Ram Nagpal (80) and his wife Sela Nagpal (78).

"We received a call regarding a fire at 6.02 am from Safdarjung Enclave. The fire was on the third floor of a house. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

"The fire was in domestic articles and two casualties were found," he added.

He further said that the couple was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. Further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out in Udaan Bhawan office complex 

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Udaan Bhawan office complex near Safdarjung airport in south Delhi on Wednesday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. A police team was also rushed to the spot which helped evacuate the building.

Notably, Udaan Bhawan houses multiple offices of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

According to the DFS, the fire was reported from the basement of the building. "A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:54 pm following which five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was reported from the battery room of the second basement. It is under control now," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

(With PTI inputs)

