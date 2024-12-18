What is Arvind Kejriwal's Sanjeevini Yojana and who can be covered under the scheme? All you need to know

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced 'Sanjivni Yojna' for the free treatment of people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi. “This is a guarantee from the Kejriwal government for all our elderly residents in Delhi,” Kejriwal stated.
“Today, I am announcing the Sanjeevani Yojana for the senior citizens. In this, people above the age of 60 years will get free healthcare,” Kejriwal said.
"There will be no upper limit on the cost of treatment. Registration for this will start in a day or two. AAP workers will come to your home for registration. They will give you a card, keep it safe. This policy will be implemented once we come into power after the elections," Mr Kejriwal said.
The scheme was announced just months before the Assembly polls in Delhi which is due in February next year.
What is Sanjeevini Yojana: All you need to know
- During the announcement, Arvind Kejriwal said registration for the scheme will begin within two-three days.
- As part of the scheme, the AAP volunteers would go door to door for registration of the eligible elderly for the scheme.
- The AAP chief said the AAP government will implement the scheme soon after the Delhi Assembly elections.
- Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, free medical facilities will be provided to people above 60 years of age in Delhi
- There is no cost limit during treatment
- Free treatment will be available in all government and private hospitals of Delhi