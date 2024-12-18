Umar Khalid gets interim bail by court to attend cousin's wedding in 2020 Delhi riots case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former student leader of JNU Umar Khalid

2020 North East Delhi Violence: A Delhi court on Wednesday (December 18) granted interim bail to Umar Khalid, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi Violence. The Karkardooma court has approved the bail for a period of seven days from 28 December to 3 January to attend the marriage functions of his cousin.

Umar Khalid had sought 10 days of interim bail to attend the wedding of his cousin brother and sister.

Delhi HC reviewing regular bail applications

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is presently reviewing the regular bail applications of Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case concerning the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots in Delhi in February 2020.

Khalid, arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, had sought bail on the grounds that he neither had any criminal role in the violence nor any "conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case. The Delhi Police had opposed Khalid's bail plea in the high court, saying the speech delivered by him was "very calculated" and he brought up contentious issues like Babri Masjid, triple talaq, Kashmir, the alleged suppression of Muslims and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The riots broke out in Delhi in 2020 during the protest against the CAA and NRC in which 53 people were killed and more than 700 were injured in these riots.

What are allegations against Umar Khalid?

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been accused by the Delhi Police in connection with the conspiracy in the Delhi riots. Umar Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Delhi Police has also filed a supplementary charge sheet against Umar Khalid under several sections including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, gathering of crowd, sedition, and criminal conspiracy.

Communal clashes broke out in North-East Delhi on 24 February 2020 after violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act. After this, the Crime Branch and Special Branch of Delhi Police also questioned Umar in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the riots. The police also seized his mobile phone. Umar Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of interrogation. Earlier, many petitions of Umar Khalid have been rejected.

