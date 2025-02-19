Rekha Gupta to sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister tomorrow: Who is she? All you need to know New Delhi CM: Rekha Gupta will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan on February 20.

New Delhi CM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named party leader Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She will be the fourth women chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit and Atishi.

Gupta will take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday (February 20). The ceremony is expected to take place at around 12:35 pm and is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta is an MLA from Shalimar Bagh. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Rekha Gupta defeated Vandana Kumari of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Shalimar Bagh assembly seat by a margin of 29,595 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) of India.

The 50-year-old has previously been the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. She won the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election with 68,200 votes.

Rekha Gupta is a seasoned BJP leader with a long political career rooted in student leadership. Rekha Gupta has done LLB and she is also a lawyer by profession.

Gupta began her journey in politics as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) from 1996 to 1997. She later transitioned into municipal politics, winning the Delhi Councillor elections from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and securing re-election in 2012. She has also served as the Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, further strengthening her administrative credentials.

Rekha Gupta has zero cases against him. Financially, Gupta possesses total assets or net worth of Rs 5.3 crore with Rs 2.7 crore movable assets and Rs 2.6 crore immovable assets. She has Rs 1.2 crore in liabilities.

She was born in 1974 in Nandgarh village located in the Jind district of Haryana. Gupta's family shifted to Delhi in the year 1976. Her husband's name is Manish Gupta.

