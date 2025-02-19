Rekha Gupta named next CM of Delhi, to lead BJP government in national capital after 27 years Delhi CM announcement: Rekha Gupta will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. The name of the Delhi CM was announced after much deliberations by the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi CM announcement: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has been named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Meanwhile, New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma has been named as the Deputy Chief Minister. The announcement came after the BJP legislature party meeting which was held at the party's Delhi unit office on Wednesday evening. 50-year-old Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeated Aam Aadmi Party's leader Bandana Kumari in the recently held Assembly election.

Apart from Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal; former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay; and other leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, and Shikha Rai were in the race for the top post in the politics of national capital. The BJP has come to power after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader, has carved a strong political trajectory, starting from Delhi University student politics to holding key positions in the party. A three-time councillor and former mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Gupta has been an influential figure in Delhi’s civic administration.

Her political acumen was put to the test in 2022 when the BJP fielded her as the party’s mayoral candidate against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Despite the outcome, her stature within the party continued to rise. Currently serving as the National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha, she has also held the crucial position of general secretary in the Delhi BJP.

Gupta's political journey began during her college days at Daulat Ram College, where she made a mark as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in the 1996-97 session. Her transition into mainstream politics was gradual, and she secured her first electoral victory in 2007 as a councillor from North Pitampura.