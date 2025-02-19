Delhi CM announcement Live: The BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections, making a comeback to the national capital government after a gap of 27 years. It crossed the majority mark comfortably as it won 48 seats out of a total of 70. The deliberations to pick a name for the new Delhi CM have intensified within the saffron party. The party has announced to hold a grand swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Cabinet at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on February 20. Meanwhile, a crucial legislative party meeting is to be held today.
