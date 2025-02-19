Advertisement
  3. Delhi CM announcement Live: BJP to send oath-taking ceremony invitation to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM announcement Live: In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP ended a decade-old AAP regime by winning the national capital after a 27-year gap. The BJP won 48 seats, while the AAP won 22 seats.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi

Delhi CM announcement Live: The BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections, making a comeback to the national capital government after a gap of 27 years. It crossed the majority mark comfortably as it won 48 seats out of a total of 70. The deliberations to pick a name for the new Delhi CM have intensified within the saffron party. The party has announced to hold a grand swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Cabinet at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on February 20. Meanwhile, a crucial legislative party meeting is to be held today.

Follow Live blog for latest updates 

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Who will attend swearing-in?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures will attend the ceremony,as per sources.

  • 11:54 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP's 12-year journey of inching close, getting decimated and scripting history in Delhi

    The BJP had been out of power from the national capital government for the last 27 years. In 2013, It emerged as the single largest party with 32 seats. But lacked the cross the majority mark of 36. The AAP with 28 seats formed the government with Congress which was short-lived. After the president's rule for almost two years, the AAP consolidated its position by winning a thumping majority. It swept the polls by winning 67 seats, leaving only 3 for the BJP. For next 10 years AAP remained in power until this year assembly election, in which the BJP uprooted Kejriwal's party from power.    

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to start shorty

    BJP Parliamentary Board meeting will be held at noon at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, the names of observers will be decided who will be present at the legislative party meeting.

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta on legislative party meeting

    BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta said that Ram Rajya will take oath tomorrow.

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    BJP legislative party meeting at 6 pm

    A meeting of all the elected MLAs of the BJP will take place at 6 pm. During the meeting, the name of the new Delhi Chief Minister will be finalsed.

  • 11:34 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Invitation for oath-taking ceremony

    Delhi government has issued invitation card for the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM.

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan

    The preparations have started at the Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi CM. The BJP is to decide the name of new Delhi CM today.

