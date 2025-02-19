The BJP had been out of power from the national capital government for the last 27 years. In 2013, It emerged as the single largest party with 32 seats. But lacked the cross the majority mark of 36. The AAP with 28 seats formed the government with Congress which was short-lived. After the president's rule for almost two years, the AAP consolidated its position by winning a thumping majority. It swept the polls by winning 67 seats, leaving only 3 for the BJP. For next 10 years AAP remained in power until this year assembly election, in which the BJP uprooted Kejriwal's party from power.