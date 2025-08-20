Rekha Gupta attack: CCTV footage shows attacker scouted Delhi CM residence 24 hours earlier Delhi CM attack: The accused was caught on CCTV, conducting a recce of Rekha Gupta's residence in Shalimar Bagh, 24 hours before the attack.

New Delhi: The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was a pre-planned conspiracy by the accused, who began preparations for the assault at least 24 hours in advance, the chief minister's office said on Wednesday. CCTV footage from the chief minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has revealed the attacker recceing the area. The footage shows the attacker conducting a recce of the residence, recording videos and attempting a deliberate attack.

The video has been handed over to the police, and a detailed investigation is underway.

41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, was arrested after he slapped, tried to pull CM Reha Gupta's hair during a 'Jan Sunvai' program at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines earlier in the day. Although Gupta did not suffer any major injury, the incident left her shaken. A team of doctors later reached her residence for a medical checkup.

The attacker has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Further investigation is underway.

BJP claims conspiracy

BJP’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva condemned the attack, describing it as a conspiracy. Sharing details, he said the accused first handed some papers to the Chief Minister and then tried to grab her hand and pull her towards him. He was quickly restrained by those present.

Sachdeva added that Gupta suffered a light blow to her head but her condition is stable. “Doctors have examined her. I met her, she is strong. The talk of slaps or stone pelting is fabricated. Such acts in politics are shameful. Jan Sunvai will continue. The CM is resting now, but she has made it clear that she will not cancel her public programmes,” he said.