Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused slapped Delhi CM, tried to pull her hair | What we know so far Delhi CM attacked: According to the Delhi BJP, the man attacked her while handing her papers. Delhi Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning while she was holding a 'Jan Sunvai' program. The attack took place while the chief minister was speaking to people and addressing their greivances.

According to the Delhi BJP, the man attacked her while handing her papers. Delhi Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: What we know so far