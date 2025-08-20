Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused slapped Delhi CM, tried to pull her hair | What we know so far

In a shocking incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning while she was holding a 'Jan Sunvai' program. The attack took place while the chief minister was speaking to people and addressing their greivances.
According to the Delhi BJP, the man attacked her while handing her papers. Delhi Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: What we know so far
- The accused attended a jan sunvai (public hearing) at the chief minister's Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning.
- During the event, he walked up to her and handed her some papers before attacking her, sources said.
- Within a fraction of a second, the accused slapped the chief minister multiple times and also pulled her hair.
- He was immediately overpowered by the chief minister's security personnel.
- CM Rekha Gupta did not sustain any injuries in the assault but she is under shock, sources said.
- A team of doctors has arrived at her residence, and she is undergoing treatment.
- The attacker has been holed up at the Civil Lines police station and questioning is underway.
- The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress both condemned the attack and called for strict action in this connection.