Eyewitnesses describe the moment when Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked: 'He suddenly slapped her' Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by a man during her Jan Sunvai at Civil Lines. Multiple eyewitnesses described the moment of the incident. The CM is reportedly stable, and the attacker has been arrested.

New Delhi:

During her weekly Jan Sunvai (public grievance meeting) at her official residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by a man posing as a petitioner. The incident, which occurred around 8:05 to 8:10 am, left the CM reportedly shaken, though she is said to be medically stable.

Eyewitness describe the scene | Video

Eyewitness Anjali, who was present at the time, said, “This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal. I was there the person was speaking and he suddenly slapped her. Police have taken him away.”

Another witness, Suresh Khandelwal, recounted, “I reached here and soon after, the CM came out. She started meeting people. He (the accused) was looking for an opportunity and attacked her.” He added that the accused was caught and immediately taken away by police personnel on duty.

According to a woman who spoke to PTI, “The CM was completely in shock. We heard some noise, and before we could react, the attacker had already been subdued by the police.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva confirmed the incident and described it in detail. “The man approached her, presented some papers, and then suddenly tried to pull her towards him. There was some jostling, and people quickly restrained him. The CM suffered a light blow to her head but is stable. Doctors have examined her, and she’s resting,” he said.

Sachdeva also emphasized that Jan Sunvai programmes will continue, stating that Rekha Gupta has no plans to cancel her public engagements.

Opposition condemns attack

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the incident. Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav called it unfortunate and raised concerns over Delhi’s law and order situation, saying, “If the CM is not safe, how can a common person be?” Former CM and AAP leader Atishi called it a "condemnable act" and said that violence has no place in a democracy. She urged Delhi Police to take swift action and ensure such attacks are not repeated.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged a “conspiracy by rivals,” hinting at deeper political motivations behind the attack.

Accused identified and arrested

The attacker, identified as Rajeshbhai Kimjhi, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, has been arrested by Delhi Police. An investigation is underway to determine his motives and how he gained access to the CM during the Jan Sunvai session. CM Rekha Gupta is reportedly recovering well.