Rekha Gupta attacked: Man who slapped Delhi CM during 'Jan Sunvai' identified | Who is he? The incident took place during the Jan Sunvai at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a Jan Sunwai programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning. According to police, the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Who is the accused?

As per the initial investigation, the attacker has been identified as Rajeshbhai Kimjhi (41), a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. According to sources, one of his relatives is currently lodged in jail, and he had come with an application seeking his release, a matter which is still pending in court.

Though the reason behind the assault is yet to be known, police said the accused has been arrested and is currently being questioned at the Civil Lines police station.

According to sources, the Delhi Police has contacted the Gujarat Police to verify the details provided by the accused, including his name and address. Verification is currently underway.

What happened with Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunvai'?

The 41-year-old man first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her. He also pulled her hair and slapped her. Though Gupta is not injured, the incident has left her in shock. Meanwhile, a team of doctors has also arrived at Gupta's residence.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's office said, "A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned."

The incident took place during the Jan Sunvai at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday, Delhi BJP said.

Anjali, who was present at the spot, said, "This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal...I was there...The person was speaking, and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away."

Another eyewitness, Shailendra Kumar, said, "I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over the sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong."

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper, and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now, but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," he said.

