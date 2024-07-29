Delhi Police seeks MCD report on desilting of drains near Rau's IAS coaching centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People near Rau's IAS coaching centre where the incident occurred

As authorities continue their investigation into the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the Police on Monday (July 29) stated that they had served a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seeking information related to the case.

"A notice has been served to the MCD seeking information in the investigation of a case registered in connection with the death of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27," the Delhi Police stated in a release.

'Delhi Police seeks status of de-silting of drains'

According to available information, in the aftermath of the flooding incident at the basement of Rau's IAS study circle, the Delhi Police in its notice requested to know about the status of desilting of drains near the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre from the MCD.

The Police have also asked for details on whether any complaints were filed against the coaching institute with the civic agency and what actions were taken in response.

"We may question MCD officials about desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued by them to the Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died due to the flooding of a basement being used as a library," a senior police officer stated.

Further, it is also important to note that the police had also sought details from the MCD about the cleaning of the drains and the number of inspections carried out in the area. "We have also asked the MCD to furnish the occupancy certificate, where the basement-owner allegedly claimed it would be used for parking and household storage," the senior police officer added.

Notably, the MCD is responsible for the desilting of stormwater drains. However, in the Rau's IAS Study Circle tragedy, it has been alleged that the drainage system near the coaching centre in the Old Rajinder Nagar area was not functioning properly, causing a large quantity of rainwater to accumulate on the road and flood the basement, leading to the deaths of three students while others were trapped.

