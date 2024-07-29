Delhi Fire Department to cancel NOC of Rau IAS coaching centre after tragic incident

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rau's IAS institute where the incident occurred

As authorities continue their investigation into the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the Delhi Fire Department announced on Monday (July 29) that it has initiated the process to cancel the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the Rau IAS coaching center's building.

A Delhi Fire Department official confirmed to the media that the NOC for the building will be revoked.





Illegal Basement Use

Significantly, this development follows the revelation that the basement, where the incident occurred, was illegally being used as a library. Earlier, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg confirmed that the coaching institute was operating the library in the basement, despite the building documents indicating it was designated for parking or storage. Garg noted that the coaching center had misrepresented the basement's use to the fire department, violating safety norms.

"The building has a fire NOC, but the basement was shown as a store room in the NOC," Garg explained. "The management of the institute was using the basement as a classroom or library, which is a clear violation of the NOC regulations," he added.

(More details will be added)



