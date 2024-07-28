Delhi IAS Institute flooding case: What FIR in tragedy reveals | Here's full detail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three civil-service aspirants were killed after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain

As authorities continue their investigation into the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants at the Rao IAS Study Center in Old Rajinder Nagar, they are exploring two primary theories to explain how the basement was inundated with water, leading to the incident on Saturday (July 27).

The first theory suggests that heavy rainwater accumulated on the road, creating such high pressure that it broke a steel shed installed at the entrance to prevent water from entering the building. This breach allowed water to flood the basement, trapping the students. The second theory being investigated is whether the gate was opened to let a car out, inadvertently allowing water to enter the basement.

It is pertinent to note that more than 35 people, including students and coaching centre staffers, were trapped on Saturday evening when water started gushing into the basement following heavy rains. Wile, the others were evacuated safely from the incident site, however three students three students identified as Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28) lost their lives.

Delhi Police initiates investigation

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have intensified their probe into the tragic incident amid massive uproar on the streets, with students from the area demanding justice for their fellow aspirants who lost their lives due to alleged negligence by various agencies and departments.

While, the Police said they have registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to investigate the incident, they also added that the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle have been arrested and booked for culpable homicide and other charges, and were sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

"Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the entire incident. We have asked the Delhi Fire Services to provide us with a report about the building and the basement, which was being used as a library but mentioned as a store room," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Details Timeline of the Incident

Check the timeline of the incident as detailed by Delhi Police:

At 6:35 pm, rainwater rapidly fills the basement of the Rao IAS Study Center. Shortly after, ASI Birendra arrives at the scene and assesses the critical situation, subsequently informing the SHO and other officers at the police station.

At 7:10 pm, the fire department receives a call about the incident.

At 7:15 pm, the fire team, stationed in Prasad Nagar, about 1 km from the site, arrives and begins pumping water out of the basement. Due to the severity, the NDRF is called for assistance.

At 9:00 pm, the NDRF team reaches the scene.

Throughout the operation: With the area’s electricity cut off, rescue operations are conducted using large torches.

At 10:40 pm, the first student’s body is recovered.

At 11:10 pm, the second body is found.

At 1:00 am, the NDRF locates the third body.

MCD Initiates Action

Moreover, following the incident and revelations that several other coaching institutes in the area are violating safety norms and operating centers in basements, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started taking action against these coaching centers in Rajinder Nagar.

Tariq Thomas, Additional Commissioner of the MCD, confirmed, "We have identified 8 coaching centres which are in the basement and among them we have sealed three of them...Compensation will be provided by the government...Action will be taken in the incident. A survey is being done...A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the government."

